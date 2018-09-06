Zee Entertainment shares plummet after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Moneycontrol News

The shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises have fallen more than 8 percent and are trading near their 52-week levels after brokerages downgraded the stock.

The stock opened lower by about 3 percent on BSE and then lost ground further.

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock to 'Underweight' from 'Overweight' and slashed its target price on the stock to Rs 410 from Rs 610.

Morgan Stanley said it expects Zee5 to breakeven only by FY25.

At 09:40 hrs, Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 445.45, down 7.82 percent from the previous close.