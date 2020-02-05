Zee Entertainment share prices plunges 10% after govt orders inspection of books

A day after falling over 4 percent, the share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises continued to slip, plunging almost 10 percent in intraday trade on BSE on February 5.

The stock saw a fresh selling after the corporate affairs ministry ordered an inspection of the company’s financials.

The ministry ordered an inspection of financials of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) following allegations of corporate governance lapses and after some independent directors quit recently, a source said.

The inspection was ordered under Section 206 (5) of The Companies Act. The ministry’s western regional director will look into the books and will record the statements of the management.