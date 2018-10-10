App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Entertainment rises 4% ahead of Q2 numbers

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on October 10 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of financial year 2018-19.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises rose 4 percent intraday Wednesday as company is going to announce its second quarter numbers on Wednesday.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on October 10 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the second quarter of financial year 2018-19 and half-year ended on September 30, 2018.

At 10:17 hrs Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 444.05, up Rs 12.30, or 2.85 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 619.35 and 52-week low Rs 410.30 on 17 January, 2018 and 05 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.31 percent below its 52-week high and 8.21 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Oct 10, 2018 10:27 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

