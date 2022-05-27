Zee Entertainment rises 3% as revenues and EBITDA beat estimate

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises rose over 3 percent on May 27 after the company reported firm earnings performance for the quarter ended March.

The broadcasting company reported a 18.2 percent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,323 crore for the reported quarter, which was above CNBC-TV18’s poll of Rs 2,135 crore even as advertisement sales were sluggish.

For the reported quarter, advertisement sales stood at Rs 1,119.8 crore as against Rs 1,123 crore a year ago reflecting some pressure on advertising as fast-moving consumer goods and startups scale back on promotions to cut down costs.

However, the strong topline performance of the company did not reflect at the operating level as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 10 percent on year to Rs 486.6 crore in the reported quarter on account of higher expenses, but it beat Street’s estimate of Rs 479 crore.

The decline in the operating profit resulted in a 34 percent on year decline in net profit to Rs 181.9 crore.

“We expect Zee Entertainment to benefit strongly once ad spends revive given its large portfolio and reach across various languages,” brokerage firm Edelweiss Securities said in a note. The brokerage firm has slashed its earnings per share (EPS) estimate for the stock by 3.2 percent to account for the slowdown in advertisement due to inflation.

Investors were likely impressed by the pick-up in momentum of over-the-top business, Zee5, during the quarter. Zee5’s daily active user surged 44.5 percent on year during the quarter to 10.5 million while global monthly active user touched 104.8 million with user engagement also on the rises.

At 10:50 am, shares of Zee Entertainment were up 3.1 percent at Rs 236.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.