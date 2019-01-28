Zee Entertainment rebounds sharply, up 15% after Essel arrives at understanding with lenders

Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares rallied 15 percent in morning on Monday as brokerages remained positive on the stock, and after the Essel Group successfully arrived at an understanding with lenders.

The stock was quoting at Rs 366.10, up Rs 46.75, or 14.64 percent on the BSE at 10:44 hours IST. Among other group companies, Essel Propack also rallied 8.4 percent to Rs 106.30, but Zee Learn was down 3.45 percent at Rs 26.60, Zee Media Corporation down 19.46 percent at Rs 17.80 and Dish TV India down 8.4 percent at Rs 20.70 after hitting 52-week lows.

Essel Group's management has successfully arrived at an understanding with lenders which are having a pledge on the shares held by the promoters, the group said in a release.

Share prices of the group companies fell sharply in trade on Friday with Zee Entertainment, the flagship company, itself cracked over 26 percent amid reports sellers had sold promoters' pledged shares.

The company, which has high debt, defaulted on some its payments, which triggered the share pledge and the subsequent share price collapse. This had led Chairman Subhash Chandra to issue an apology to lenders, and saying the company intends to pay back all of its debt.

The promoters have previously announced they would sell up to 50 percent of the 42 percent ownership in the flagship company Zee Entertainment and is expected to close the deal by April 2019.

"In view of the sensitive situation triggered due to the steep fall of the stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Dish TV, a detailed meeting of the Essel Group promoters with the lending entities comprising of mutual funds, NBFCs and banks was conducted," the release said.

"In the meeting, the lenders further showcased their belief in the intrinsic value of ZEE Entertainment and Dish TV, resulting into the following aspects:

There will not be any event of default declared due to the steep fall in price. As a result of the above, there will be synergy and co-operation, amongst lenders leading to a unified approach. Lenders drew comfort from reiteration by the promoters for a speedy resolution through a strategic sale in a timebound manner."

Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra, speaking on this development said, “I am pleased to share that we have achieved an understanding with lenders. We have always valued their immense trust and faith sown in us and the positive and progressive outcome of the meeting is a true example of the same. I am very positive that we will continue to take such positive steps in rising up from the current challenging times, with support of all stakeholders.”

A. Balasubramanian, CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said, “We have always believed in the intrinsic value of ZEE Entertainment and most above, the sheer value system with which its promoters function. I am very glad with the outcome of the meeting, which enabled us to arrive at a consensus, in the interest of all stakeholders.”

“Essel Group has high pledging across group companies. Zee’s CEO said the group is working on selling three infra assets (one deal is almost done) and deals are expected to realise Rs 20,000 crore of EV and Rs 8,000 crore of equity value which will drive deleveraging at the group level,” said CLSA which has buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 670.

The research house further said Zee's business operations remain on a strong growth trajectory with 19 percent YoY increase in revenues for 9MFY19 and it forecasts 19 percent earnings CAGR over FY19-21CL. With a sharp 26 percent correction in Zee's stock and current valuation at a wide 45 percent discount to 10-year average PE, it added.

Deutsche Bank also maintained a buy call on Zee Entertainment with a target price of Rs 575.

