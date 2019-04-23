Zee Entertainment rallies 6% amid stake sale buzz

Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares gained 6 percent in the morning trade on April 23 after global research firm Macquarie said it expects a whopping 36 percent upside in stock amid stake sale buzz.

The stock was quoting at Rs 414.20, up Rs 17.55, or 4.42 percent on the BSE, at 10:12 hours IST.

While maintaining outperform call with a price target at Rs 540 apiece, Macquarie said announcement on the stake sale promoters is imminent.

According to the chairman, the deal is likely in next 1-2 weeks, the brokerage said.

Macquarie further said the presence of five suitors, mostly global, reaffirmed interest at current valuations. Value, retention of current management team & fund infusion in ZEE5 are key monitorables, it further said.

Chairman Subhash Chandra has revealed that five companies are in talks to pick up a stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises, according to reports in Business Insider.

Last year, he said he would sell up to 50 percent of his stake held in the company which has 76 channels with viewers in more than 170 countries.

