Zee Entertainment Q2 profit rises 7%, subscription revenue miss analyst estimates

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, on October 17, reported a 6.9 percent year-on-year growth (YoY) in September quarter profit at Rs 413.2 crore, impacted by slow revenue growth and weak operating margin.

Profit for the quarter that ended on September last year stood at Rs 386.7 crore.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 7.4 percent to Rs 2,122 crore compared to same period last year due to lower-than-expected growth in advertising revenue (up 1.2 percent YoY) and subscription revenue (up 19 percent YoY).

Advertising revenue growth was expected at 2-4 percent and subscription revenue growth at 25-26 percent for the quarter, according to a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 2.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 692.9 crore, but margin contracted 160bps YoY to 32.6 percent in Q2FY20, which was in line with analyst expectations.

According to a release filed with exchages, the company had lent Rs 150 crore through an Inter-corporate Deposit (ICD). On account of delays in recovery of the amount, the amount due from the ICD payment was Rs. 170.62 crore (including accrued interest up to the date of assignment).

On further delays in receiving payment from these related parties, the aforesaid amount was disclosed as an 'Exceptional item'. Interest on the aforesaid ICD has been received till March 31.

The company had a fixed deposit with a bank of Rs 200 crore. For the quarter that ended September 30, the bank has prematurely, unilaterally adjusted the amount of the fixed deposit, which was maturing on 10 September 2019, against the dues of certain related parties.