Zee Entertainment Q2 profit falls 38% to Rs 386 cr but advt & subscription lift revenue 25%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises' second quarter (July-September) consolidated profit fell 38.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 386.1 crore despite strong revenue and operational growth.

Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 625.1 crore, which was boosted by sale of sports business.

"During the quarter and half year ended September 2017, the Zee Group has concluded the second phase of the transaction for disposal of Sports Broadcasting Business to Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited on a slump sale basis resulting in a net gain of Rs 134.61 crore in the audited consolidated financial results for the year ended March 2018," the company said in its filing.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew by 24.9 percent to Rs 1,976 crore compared to Rs 1,582 crore in same period last fiscal, driven by advertising and subscription segments.

Consolidated advertising revenue increased 22.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,210.6 crore and subscription business rose by 21.3 percent to Rs 608.2 crore.

"The 23.3 percent domestic advertising revenue growth, while aided by a softer base, was driven by the robust demand across key categories for TV advertising and ZEES's contribution to advertising revenue," Zee Entertainment said.

Domestic subscription revenue for the quarter increased by 26 percent YoY whereas international subscription revenue increased by 1.9 percent YoY, it added.

The higher than normal domestic subscription revenue growth was driven by two reasons: a) early closure of some of the distribution contracts as compared to last year b) monetisation of phase-III subscribers, it reasoned.

Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 37.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 675.7 crore and margin expanded 320 basis points to 34.2 percent compared to year-ago.

The stock price closed at Rs 459.20, up Rs 27.45, or 6.36 percent ahead of quarterly earnings announced after market hours.