App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Entertainment Q2 profit falls 38% to Rs 386 cr but advt & subscription lift revenue 25%

Consolidated advertising revenue increased 22.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,210.6 crore and subscription business rose by 21.3 percent to Rs 608.2 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Zee Entertainment Enterprises' second quarter (July-September) consolidated profit fell 38.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 386.1 crore despite strong revenue and operational growth.

Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 625.1 crore, which was boosted by sale of sports business.

"During the quarter and half year ended September 2017, the Zee Group has concluded the second phase of the transaction for disposal of Sports Broadcasting Business to Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited on a slump sale basis resulting in a net gain of Rs 134.61 crore in the audited consolidated financial results for the year ended March 2018," the company said in its filing.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew by 24.9 percent to Rs 1,976 crore compared to Rs 1,582 crore in same period last fiscal, driven by advertising and subscription segments.

related news

Consolidated advertising revenue increased 22.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,210.6 crore and subscription business rose by 21.3 percent to Rs 608.2 crore.

"The 23.3 percent domestic advertising revenue growth, while aided by a softer base, was driven by the robust demand across key categories for TV advertising and ZEES's contribution to advertising revenue," Zee Entertainment said.

Domestic subscription revenue for the quarter increased by 26 percent YoY whereas international subscription revenue increased by 1.9 percent YoY, it added.

The higher than normal domestic subscription revenue growth was driven by two reasons: a) early closure of some of the distribution contracts as compared to last year b) monetisation of phase-III subscribers, it reasoned.

Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 37.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 675.7 crore and margin expanded 320 basis points to 34.2 percent compared to year-ago.

The stock price closed at Rs 459.20, up Rs 27.45, or 6.36 percent ahead of quarterly earnings announced after market hours.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #Results #Zee Entertainment Enterprises

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.