you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Entertainment gains 3% post Q1 show; brokerages cut targets

The company reported 31 percent jump in its Q1FY19 (April- June) at Rs 325.88 crore against Rs 248.25 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Zee Entertainment gained over 3 percent intraday as investors cheered its financial results.

The company reported 31 percent jump in its Q1FY19 (April- June) at Rs 325.88 crore against Rs 248.25 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company's revenue was up 17 percent at Rs 1,772 crore against Rs 1,504.3 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA of the company rose 16.8 percent at Rs 565.7 crore and margin was up at 31.9 percent.

Domestic advertisement revenue increased by 22 percent at Rs 1,087 crore, while domestic subscription revenue was up 12 percent at Rs 425.2 crore.

Subhash Chandra, Chairman, Zee Entertainment said, "The year has commenced on a positive note, for both the company as well as the economy. Government initiatives to aid the farming sector, coupled with the normal monsoon for the third successive year is encouraging for the rural economic growth."

While brokerages are bullish on ad spends and revenue prospects, they have cut earnings and targets in some cases too.

Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 634

The brokerage house said that the management commentary is highlighting a robust advertising environment. Further, it added that the new tariff order favours large networks. Going forward, it sees the firm outperforming industry’s ad revenue growth. It sees the growth of 16.6 percent & 15.8 percent in FY19 & FY20 respectively.

Brokerage: PhillipCap | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 660

The research firm expects 13 percent ad revenue CAGR over FY18-21. Further, it is likely to see double digit subscription CAGR over FY18-21. It has also cut EPS estimates by 5-7 percent for FY19-20.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 640

Credit Suisse said that the commentary on digital ramp-up is positive. Further, the company expects industry advertising growth to be higher than 10-12 percent guided earlier. It has cut estimates by 3 percent on lower other income & higher depreciation.

Brokerage: Axis Cap | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 640

The broking firm observed that market share gains & uptick in ad spends will help ad revenue growth. Execution remains the key, it said, adding that it has tweaked this and next fiscal’s estimates by 4 percent to factor in higher overheads.

At 13:02 hrs Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 523.60, up Rs 6.30, or 1.22 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 533.70 and an intraday low of Rs 516.95.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 01:07 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Result Analysis

