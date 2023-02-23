 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee Entertainment files appeal in NCLAT seeking relief from insolvency proceedings; stock recovers

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST

All necessary steps are being taken as per law to protect the interests of all stake holders of Zee Entertainment, said Punit Goenka

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. filed an appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking relief after the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowed the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the media company. This appeal comes a day after the NCLT ruling.

"All necessary steps are being taken as per law to protect the interests of all stake holders of Zee Entertainment and to achieve timely completion of the proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd (Sony)," as per a statement from the office of Punit Goenka.

Following this development, the stock recovered from the day's low. At 3:15 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 198.70 apiece on the NSE after hitting an intraday low of Rs 183.10. The stock saw its steepest intraday fall of over 13 percent after two years, on February 23.