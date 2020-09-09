172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|zee-ent-shares-rise-4-after-citi-retains-buy-call-raises-target-price-5817391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Ent shares rise 4% after Citi retains buy call, raises target price

As per CNBC-TV19, Citi is of the view that investor interest has started to return, as non-op issues are being addressed.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises climbed almost 4 percent in intraday trade on BSE on September 9 after the global financial firm Citi retained its 'buy' call on the stock and raised the target price.

Citi reiterated a buy rating on Zee Ent and raised the target price to Rs 275 from Rs 240.



Citi is of the view that increased disclosures may provide comfort at the margin.

News flow is likely to remain high in the coming weeks. We will watch out for September 18 AGM as shareholders will vote on the appointment of the director, Citi said.

Shares of Zee Ent traded 2.43 percent higher at Rs 218.90 on BSE at 14:40 hours.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 03:05 pm

