Zee Ent shares rise 4% after Citi retains buy call, raises target price

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises climbed almost 4 percent in intraday trade on BSE on September 9 after the global financial firm Citi retained its 'buy' call on the stock and raised the target price.

Citi reiterated a buy rating on Zee Ent and raised the target price to Rs 275 from Rs 240.

As per CNBC-TV19, Citi is of the view that investor interest has started to return, as non-op issues are being addressed.

Citi is of the view that increased disclosures may provide comfort at the margin.

News flow is likely to remain high in the coming weeks. We will watch out for September 18 AGM as shareholders will vote on the appointment of the director, Citi said.

Shares of Zee Ent traded 2.43 percent higher at Rs 218.90 on BSE at 14:40 hours.

