you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Ent share price gains 4% after CLSA retains bullish view

CLSA said 2020's key focus for the company will be on cash generation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises rallied 3.66 percent intraday on January 7 after global brokerage house remained bullish on the stock.

CLSA retained its buy rating on the entertainment company, though it slashed price target to Rs 360 from Rs 390 apiece.

"2019 was the end of pledging crisis and 2020 will bring operating improvements," said the brokerage house which feels Zee is well placed to continue outperforming industry growth.

Close

CLSA said 2020's key focus for the company will be on cash generation. "We see a turn in company's cashflows from Q4 and forecasts 11 percent earnings CAGR over FY19-22."

The stock was quoting at Rs 265.55, up Rs 3.90, or 1.49 percent on the BSE at 1202 hours IST.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
