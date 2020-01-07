Zee Ent share price gains 4% after CLSA retains bullish view

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises rallied 3.66 percent intraday on January 7 after global brokerage house remained bullish on the stock.

CLSA retained its buy rating on the entertainment company, though it slashed price target to Rs 360 from Rs 390 apiece.

"2019 was the end of pledging crisis and 2020 will bring operating improvements," said the brokerage house which feels Zee is well placed to continue outperforming industry growth.

CLSA said 2020's key focus for the company will be on cash generation. "We see a turn in company's cashflows from Q4 and forecasts 11 percent earnings CAGR over FY19-22."

The stock was quoting at Rs 265.55, up Rs 3.90, or 1.49 percent on the BSE at 1202 hours IST.