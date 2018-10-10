App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Ent Q2 preview: Ad revenue recovery, rise in subscription income to boost profit

Profit for the September quarter could be reported at Rs 370 crore, HDFC Securities said in a report. Motilal Oswal expects this to be to the tune of Rs 390 crore.

Brokerage houses expect Zee Entertainment to see a recovery in advertising revenues as well as witness a rise in subscription revenues as well.

Profit for the September quarter could be reported at Rs 370 crore, HDFC Securities said in a report. Motilal Oswal expects this to be to the tune of Rs 390 crore.

Meanwhile, analysts at Motilal Oswal peg the advertising revenue growth to be at 19 percent year on year at Rs 1,180 crore due to an uptick in network viewership, contribution from ZEE5 and a low base as well.

HDFC Securities, too, expects ad revenue growth to be around 19 percent. “Strong performance to be led by market share gains in flagship channels and continued strength in regional markets,” analysts at the firm wrote in their note on media preview.

It expects subscription revenue to grow by healthy 15% YoY on account of catch-up revenues with certain MSOs (multiple system operators). Motilal Oswal expects this to grow 13 percent year on year at Rs 570 crore.

Both research firms also expect total revenue to rise in the range of Rs 1,860-1,870 crore. Motilal Oswal expects this growth due to robust advertising revenue growth.

Operating margins are likely to remain in the range of 31.5-32 percent, according to estimates of both houses.

“Yet, higher content cost on account of amortization of ZEE5 content, coupled with investment in traditional and movie content is expected to limit EBITDA margin expansion,” Motilal Oswal’s report further stated.

In terms of risks, HDFC Securities believes that increasing viewership on the digital platforms and likely increase of competitive intensity in the regional markets may pose risk to long term advertising revenues.

“Consolidation amongst DTH operators, lack of sports properties and weak balance sheet of MSOs can impact the subscription revenue growth,” it added.

The stock has lost over 5 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, the stock has risen 7 percent. At 11:28 hrs Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 447.50, up Rs 15.75, or 3.65 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 11:46 am

