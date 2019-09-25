Zee Ent gains after lenders agree to extend payment timeline

Shares of Zee Entertainment gained over a percent intraday on September 25 after Essel Group said its lenders have unanimously agreed to extend the timeline for making pending payments.

The extension, it added, will enable the group to optimise the value output from sale of its assets.

“The timeline was requested purely in the interest of deriving the right value of the precious assets of the Group,” it said in a statement on September 25, adding that Essel Group remains confident on further divestments, including its non-media assets.

The statement comes in the backdrop of speculation that Kotak Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund had sold 7.25 million shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) that were pledged by its promoters. The sales were executed for over Rs 200 crore on September 23 as per data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of June 30, the promoters held over 35 percent stake in the company. Of this, around 210 million shares were pledged.

However, Macquarie has a neutral call on the stock with a target of Rs 375 per share. The extension is negative for minority shareholders due to prolonged uncertainty. The research firm believes that there is a risk of further invocation of pledges.

The research firm is of the view that barring the recent Ad slowdown, the business fundamentals remain on track adding that valuations remain attractive and expect multiples to be suppressed until timely resolution of promoter issues.