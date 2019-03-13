Yuan depreciates

Above graph shows the movement of Chinese Yuan since Feb 2014

Chinese Yuan flashed in news due to rise of almost 3 percent against greenback in 2013 while it seems to be reverse since the beginning of Feb. China\\`s Yuan weakened below the daily fixing for a second consecutive day on in current week. In opening trades on Wednesday, the Yuan fell to an intraday low of 6.1720 levels against its US counterpart, which is also the lowest level in seven months. The weakness this week has also taken it below the daily midpoint fixing for the first time since September 2012.This was a big swing for China as the volatility is very low as the currency is controlled by PBOC.



Peoples bank of China controls the Yuan heavily by setting a reference rate for the local currency, which is allowed to trade 1 percent higher or lower side each day. Chinese currency depreciated on speculation that PBOC will widen the currency trading band to increase the volatility at the time when worlds second largest economy is facing slowdown. Another reason for People Banks of China to loosen the exchange rate could be to encourage greater practice of the Chinese Yuan for global trade. Chinese policy makers will be meeting in next week to decide on major economic policies. The above mentioned event would drive movement of Yuan.

