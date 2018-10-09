Yes Bank top gainer on the Sensex; gains 13% in 7 days

Shares of Yes Bank gained further in Tuesday's trading session after there was a report of out of court settlement between the promoters of the company.

Yesterday the share closed at Rs 220.80, up 7.08 percent or Rs 14.60.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 233.55 and an intraday low of Rs 225.

The share is the top gainer on the Sensex and gained more than 13 percent in last 7 days.

Madhu Kapur and Rana Kapoor have started preliminary talks to reach an out-of-court settlement and withdraw their decade-old legal cases against each other, sources told Mint.

The company's board meeting is scheduled on October 25 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the bank for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

At 12:07 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 229.05, up Rs 8.25, or 3.74 percent on the BSE.