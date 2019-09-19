App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

YES Bank tanks 12% after CARE downgrades NCDs of promoter Morgan Credits

It downgraded non-convertible debentures of Morgan Credits to ‘BBB-’ from ‘A-’.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Despite reductions in rates by the RBI over the past several months banks have not passed on the benefit to the end consumer. Further, banks have been extra vigilant in lending due to the high susceptibility of a default. Therefore car loan growth has remained poor (Image: Reuters)
Despite reductions in rates by the RBI over the past several months banks have not passed on the benefit to the end consumer. Further, banks have been extra vigilant in lending due to the high susceptibility of a default. Therefore car loan growth has remained poor (Image: Reuters)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

YES Bank tanked over 12 percent intraday to Rs 56.20 on September 19 and was among the top Nifty loser after CARE downgraded NCDs of the bank's promoter, MCPL.

Morgan Credits (MCPL) non-convertible debentures were downgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘A-’. MCPL is one of the promoter entities of YES Bank, holding a 3.03% stake in the lender as on March 31, 2019.

The rating revision takes into account the fall in the stock price of the underlying shares of YES Bank which are held by MCPL or promoters and their relatives. “The revised rating considers the moderation in cover due to fall in the stock price of the underlying shares of YBL,” CARE Ratings said.

Close

The cover ratio in case of listed shares is the ratio of the market value of the pledged shares to the outstanding debt (including account interest at the end of every six months).

related news

Morgan Credits and Yes Capital, the two promoter shareholders of YES Bank, owning 3.03 percent and 3.26 percent stake, respectively, had recently written to the surveillance departments of BSE and the NSE alleging that short-sellers were hammering the stock by spreading negative messages about the bank.

The stock price has plunged more than 82 percent in the last one year. At 13:46 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 56.20, down Rs 7.90, or 12.32 percent. It has touched an intraday low of Rs 55.60.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 12:58 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.