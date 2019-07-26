App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank surges 10% on talks of capital infusion by TPG Capital, Advent

The stock rallied 13 percent in last 5 sessions, but in last one year, it lost 75 percent of value amid rising bad debts and unexpected loss.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Yes Bank rallied 10 percent intraday on July 26 after a media report indicated that global private equity firms TPG Capital and Advent International could infuse fresh capital in the private sector lender.

The stock rallied 13 percent in last 5 sessions, but in last one year, it lost 75 percent of value amid rising bad debts and unexpected loss. At 1252 hours IST, it was quoting at Rs 93.70, up Rs 6.05, or 6.90 percent on the BSE.

"TPG Capital’s Indian private equity arm and buyout firm Advent International Corporation are among institutional investors that will infuse fresh capital into Yes Bank," Mint said quoting two people directly aware of the ongoing discussions.

Close

“TPG and Advent International are the front runners. They will most likely invest around $350 million each," the report added.

related news

The report said that Yes Bank's Chief Executive Ravneet Gill needs to urgently raise funds to shore up the lender's capital buffers and strengthen its ability to absorb losses.

Yes Bank has been in talks with at least 76 firms, including PE funds, high net-worth individuals and investment managers over the past two months to seek more funds, it added.

After a dismal first-quarter performance by Yes Bank last week, CEO Ravneet Gill said concerns about the private sector lender's asset quality are over-done and that it plans to raise capital to refocus on growth.

Gill, in his interview with CNBC-TV18, said the capital raised would be "for growth purposes only, and not to heal the balance sheet."

Gill said the bank was looking to conclude the capital raising exercise in the second quarter of FY20. Gill did not specify the quantum of capital required for the mid-20s level of growth the bank is targeting but said that $1 billion of capital would see the bank through the medium term.

Gill's comments come after Yes Bank reported a near 91 percent plunge in year-on-year (YoY) net profit on the back of a sharp surge in provisions and lower other income.

 
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 01:23 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.