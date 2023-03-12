 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yes Bank stocks may face mass selling as 3-year RBI-mandated lock-in ends on Monday

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

SBI AMC holds 23.67 million of Yes Bank shares in its Nifty 50 ETF, Kotak AMC holds 11.99 million, Nippon India has 10.56 million, SBI ETF of Bank Nifty has another 6.72 million and UTI AMC holds 5.89 million.

AT1 bonds are a type of perpetual securities that banks use to shore up their core capital to meet Basel-III norms (Reuters file image)

Shares of Yes Bank may face selling pressure as the Reserve Bank-mandated three-year lock-in period for individual investors and exchange-traded funds is ending on Monday, according to analysts.

The analysts expect distress on the bank counter on Monday as they expect investors, primarily the nine banks led by State Bank, which picked up almost 49 per cent of its stocks in March 2020 for Rs 10 per share — at a premium of Rs 8 on the face value as part of the RBI bailout, making an exit.

Exchange-traded funds are also likely to press the exit button.

Together, as much as 1.35 billion shares are with individual investors — including retail, HNIs and NRIs — under the lock-in and another 67 million with exchange-traded funds, and all these are likely to exit if not at one go over the next few weeks, according to analysts.