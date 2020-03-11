Yes Bank stock appears to have become a trading play: Amar Deo Singh

Amar Deo Singh, Head Advisory, Angel Broking, cautions those trading Yes Bank as there is still no clarity yet on its future course of action.

He also advises against trading at the current juncture as 'uncertainty still looms large', but feels it could be a good buying opportunity for long term investors with valuations turning attractive.

Edited excerpts:

Q: In January, we hit a fresh record high and now the market is at a 52-week low? Can we say that we are firmly in a bearish grip or downtrend? What are the important levels to watch out for?

A: Technically, the short and medium term indicators have turned negative. However, the long term charts point towards a major support zone around the 10,000-10,200 mark.

One needs to definitely trade with caution as uncertainty still looms large. However, it could be a good buying opportunity with valuations turning attractive.

Q: What is the way ahead for the Indian market and what to you were the factors that led to the fall?

A: The market was extremely volatile from March 2 to March 6, with domestic benchmark indices closing almost 2 percent in the red and many stocks being hammered in excess of 5-10 percent.

Negative global sentiment due to the coronavirus outbreak, coupled with the Yes Bank crisis, hit the market hard and shook investor confidence, wiping out crores in investor wealth.

In an emergency move, the US Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by 0.5 percent, its first such emergency move since 2008 in response to the growing threat from the coronavirus outbreak.

Other global central banks are also geared up to take any such measure that they feel can stem the slowdown in the global economy. The Indian market is taking cues from its global peers. Till such time that we witness a soothing of investor concerns and the coronavirus outbreak being contained, the market is likely to remain volatile.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned net sellers in March so far, after being net buyers for the past six months, clearly mirroring happenings across the globe.

Q: What are the important levels to watch out for on the Nifty and Bank Nifty?

A: Major indices witnessed very high volatility last week, with the Nifty correcting almost 2 percent and Bank Nifty by around 4.6 percent.

Technically, the Nifty has strong support around 10,800 and 10,600 mark, which is also its previous major bottom that it made in August 2019. On the upside, resistance is seen around the 11,300-11,400 mark.

The Bank Nifty has crucial support around its previous bottom, i.e. 26,500-26,600 zone, whereas resistance is seen around 28,800-29,200 levels.

Q: What is the way out for shareholders of Yes Bank? Has it become a trading play? Also, what about the funds that have invested in the bank?

A: Yes Bank shareholders are in for a tough time ahead. It is definitely a sorry state of affairs. Given the type of volatility being witnessed in the Yes Bank stock, it appears to have become a trading play.

We would advise caution while dealing in this scrip as there is still no clarity yet on its future course of action. As RBI is seized of the matter, greater clarity shall emerge in coming weeks with regard to funds that have invested in the bank.

Q: Any important event which investors should watch out for this week?

A: Markets globally are adapting on a real-time basis to events unfolding with regard to the coronavirus outbreak. Hence, we are witnessing heightened volatility for the past couple of weeks.

Investors definitely need to be alert as news flow could fly, thick and thin. So, adopting a calibrated approach would be best, till greater clarity emerges.

On the events front, the European Central Bank (ECB) meets this week for their monetary policy statement. Investors should pay attention as it has a bearing on global markets.

Q: What is your near term target for the dollar-rupee?

A: The rupee depreciated by over 2 percent last week against the dollar on global concerns. It would now take a breather and consolidate in the 72.50-74.50 zone.

In case, we see any new negative developments on the coronavirus issue, then that could be a trigger for further depreciation in the rupee, else it could trade rangebound in the near future.

Q: Which sectors or stocks are likely to be impacted the most by the coronavirus outbreak? Can IT and pharma ride out the storm?

A: A sharp correction in crude oil prices should help reduce our energy bill, meaning a narrower current account deficit India. Pharma and IT have so far weathered the storm, but one needs to be cautious here as well, given the prevailing global uncertainty.

Q: The debacle in Yes Bank comes close on the heels of the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank episode. What does it tell you about the banking system? Do you think this would weigh on financials for some more time?

A: The banking system is the lifeline of any economy and country, and RBI is taking all possible steps to ensure that despite the recent happenings, confidence of the public remains firm and resolute in the banking system.

The overall slowdown in the economy, leading to NPA issues, need to be addressed so that credit flow in the system is enhanced in the months to come.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.