Yes Bank still getting a no from investors as lock-in period of bailout players ends

Aparna Iyer
Mar 06, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

Under the rescue plan, eight financial entities, led by the SBI, had infused Rs 10,000 crore in Yes Bank. They were mandated to hold the shares for three years. As that lock-in nears its end, Yes Bank faces selling pressure. Also, if the SC asks the bank to pay up AT-1 bond holders, there will be more trouble.

Yes Bank was taken over by the central bank in 2020 and sold to a consortium of banks after a dramatic rise in toxic assets.

Three years ago, a bunch of peer banks brought Yes Bank back from the brink of collapse through a rescue plan. The plan involved an infusion of Rs 10,000 crore into the troubled private-sector lender by eight financial entities at Rs 10 per share.

The bank’s capital was shored up to the minimum regulatory levels and the lender began to fix its balance sheet in earnest.

But two of the conditions of the rescue plan have come back to haunt Yes Bank’s investors. The plan had mandated that 75 percent of the bank’s equity will be under a three-year lock-in from the commencement of the reconstruction scheme.

End of lock-in period may lead to selling pressure