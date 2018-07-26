Yes Bank slips 6% after asset quality weakens as slippages rise, provisions jumps

The share price of Yes Bank fell 6.4 percent intraday Thursday despite strong earnings performance in Q1FY19, dragged by asset quality concerns and higher provisions.

The private sector lender's June quarter profit grew by 31 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,260.4 crore, driven by NII, other income and operating income but higher provisions limited growth.

Net interest income during the quarter increased 23 percent to Rs 2,219.14 crore YoY with robust loan growth of 53.4 percent but net interest margin contracted to 3.3 percent (from 3.7 percent in Q1FY18 and 3.4 percent in Q4FY18).

Asset quality weakened for the quarter ended June 2018 with gross non-performing assets (NPA) rising to 1.31 percent against 1.28 percent in previous quarter, though net NPA was lower at 0.59 percent versus 0.64 percent sequentially.

Slippages for the quarter stood at Rs 560 crore, which increased compared to Rs 380.2 crore reported in the previous quarter. Out of which Rs 314.8 crore is expected to be fully recovered before September 2018 (supported by liquid/marketable securities), the bank said.

Total stressed book (NNPA + net security receipts + standard restructured exposure) declined steadily to 1.52 percent (Rs 3,283 crore from 1.73 percent (Rs 3,535 crore) sequentially.

Standard restructured exposure for the quarter stood at Rs 249.4 crore, declined compared to Rs 337.6 crore in the March quarter.

Yes Bank said out of exposure to NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) list 1 accounts (which is only 0.01 percent of gross advances), it has recovered Rs 184 crore from one account. Consequently, it has residual exposure to only one account with an exposure of Rs 23.4 crore (funded exposure only), classified as NPA and provisioning coverage of 50 percent. "We expect to fully recover this exposure."

Under NCLT list 2 accounts (which is 0.31 percent of gross advances), its total exposure stood at Rs 654.7 crore across 7 accounts. Out of which entire funded exposure aggregating to Rs 568 crore (across 3 accounts), is classified as NPA and has provision coverage of 43 percent, it said.

Provisions and contingencies spiked 57 percent quarter-on-quarter (119 percent year-on-year) to Rs 625.6 crore for the quarter ended June. Provision coverage ratio improved to 55.3 percent from 50 percent sequentially, but declined compared to 60 percent in June 2017.

"Provisions stood at Rs 625.7 crore of which Rs 379.9 crore is NPA provisioning which includes Rs 149.0 crore towards increase in provision coverage to 55.3 percent and Rs 92.7 crore is towards MTM losses on Bonds. MTM losses of Rs 278.0 crore will be amortized during FY19 under the RBI dispensation," the bank reasoned.

At 14:52 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 367.50, down Rs 15.95, or 4.16 percent on the BSE.