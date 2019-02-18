Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank slides 8% as RBI threatens action for disclosing ‘NIL’ divergence report

Yes Bank Ltd dropped nearly 8% after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has warned the private sector lender of regulatory action for disclosure of nil divergence report

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank dropped nearly 8 percent on NSE in morning trade on Monday, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) warned the private sector lender of regulatory action for disclosure of nil divergence report in violation of the confidentiality clause.

The stock though recovered a bit later. At 09:33 hrs, the stock was trading at Rs 210, 4 percent lower, on NSE.

Yes Bank in a press release earlier this month had said the RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done by the lender during 2017-18.

In a regulatory filing on January 15, Yes Bank said it has received a letter from the RBI which noted that the Risk Assessment Report (RAR) was marked 'confidential' and it was expected that no part of the report is divulged except for the information in the form and manner of disclosure prescribed by regulations.

related news

"Therefore, the press release breaches confidentiality and violates regulatory guidelines. Moreover, NIL divergence is not an achievement to be published and is only compliance with the extant Income Recognition and Asset Classification norms," the RBI said in its letter.

Jefferies, which mainatined buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 275, said that the private sector lender seems to be a casualty of the RBI defending its decision not to extend Rana Kapoor's term by alluding to lapses and regulatory breaches, despite supplying a clean chit on NPL divergence.

"Yes could face penalties (it remains to be seen what form these might take), but we do not view its disclosure as out of line with peers. In our view, 'nil' divergence is a major positive and ticks an important box in terms of investment rationale," it said.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 09:34 am

tags #Market Cues #Reserve Bank of India #Yes Bank

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.