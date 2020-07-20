Yes Bank skids 40% since FPO price announcement; can it fall further?

Shares of the private sector lender, Yes Bank, barring few sessions, have consistently been falling since the pricing announcement of the further public issue worth Rs 15,000 crore.

Since June 10, when the bank priced its FPO at a steep discount from the market price at that time, the stock has lost 40 percent of its value

On July 20, it was down 7 percent intraday and at 11:45 hours IST, it declined 2.02 percent to Rs 19.40 on the BSE.

The bank in consultation with merchant bankers had fixed FPO price at Rs 12-13 per share, which was 60-56.5 percent discount to the share price of June 9.

Majority of bids came in at lower end of price band i.e. Rs 12. In fact, anchor investors on July 14 invested Rs 4,098 crore in the public issue at same price, then during the public issue all bids, too, came in at same price.

We asked experts that can the stock price get adjusted to final issue price, which could be Rs 12, before listing? Majority of experts feel the stock price can go near its issue price.

The listing of fresh issue of Yes Bank is likely in the first half of next week.

"While we agree that the FPO was priced cheap considering the uncertainties like stressed asset quality and overall depressed financial performance would be expected in the foreseeable future in banking operations going forward. But we do also expect that there are high possibilities that the stock price will get adjusted to near FPO issue price of Rs 12 before listing or even dive down," Prashanth Tapse, AVP Research at Mehta Equities told Moneycontrol.

Arun Kejriwal, a primary capital market expert and owner of AK47, also feels the stock price may adjust near its issue price before the listing.

But Sumit Bilgaiyan, Founder of Equity99 seems to be disagree saying there may be a minor price correction but it may not get adjusted to Rs 12 as the primary reports suggest around 27 DIIs have subscribed for the FPO which indicates these investors have strong expectations of a turnaround and hence owing to these DIIs the liquidity shall remain healthy and steep correction remains unlikely.

"The way forward for the bank continues to see as that of dark clouds before the sunshine," he added.

The Rs 15,000 crore follow-on public offer was a fresh issue of equity shares and was opened for subscription during July 15-17, i.e. last week.

The issue was subscribed 95 percent including anchor book, but could not get strong subscription despite having a support from big institutions like SBI which has the maximum shareholding in the bank after Reconstruction Scheme in March this year.

"Finally Yes Bank FPO managed to sail through by end of Day 3, credit goes to SBI team, somehow if we see the subscription data, institutions seem to be having more faith in Yes Bank than individual investors. As per industry sources Yes Bank was expecting 3 times demand i.e. Rs 40,000 crore but failed to get attracted," Tapse said.

Way forward he believes the challenges will remain the same as overall, the bank will take longer time to revive and build a decent RoE numbers. "Retail deposit is key for any bank for lower cost of funds but Yes Bank has witnessed sizable withdrawal of deposits over the past few quarters which raises concern. Hence based on current challenges and other fundamental parameters we advise investors to avoid," Tapse said.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.