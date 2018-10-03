Yes Bank shares zoom 11% as analysts see up to 114% potential upside after healthy Q2 nos

Yes Bank share price surged 10.7 percent intraday Wednesday after the management in its conference call looked confident about healthy growth in Q2 and said the succession planning for new MD & CEO is underway.

The stock price was quoting at Rs 215.60, up Rs 14.40, or 7.16 percent on the BSE at 11:59 hours IST.

While maintaining a Buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 (implying 74 percent potential upside for a period of one year), Motilal Oswal said the process to select the new MD & CEO should be over by first week of December and the incumbent MD & CEO should join earliest by Jan-19, if all the processes and RBI approval are received in time.

While the near term uncertainty will remain till the new management takes charge and enunciates the business strategy, the research house believes that post sharp correction the stock is trading at reasonable valuations.

Overall the stock has corrected by 55 percent since the RBI notification which allowed Rana Kapoor to continue as MD & CEO until January 2019.

Though the bank has applied for an extension of Rana Kapoor for three months until April 2019 (further extension of six months requested for until September 2019), the process of succession planning is already underway by the bank.

Yes has established a “Search and Selection Committee” comprising of three existing Nomination & Remuneration Committee Board Members plus two external experts which will be finalised over next one week.

Though the management has not yet seen any adverse impact on the overall business they however have been monitoring situation closely and have guided for stable asset quality, credit cost trend, Motilal Oswal said.

As per the Q2FY19 unaudited numbers shared in the press release total deposits grew around 41 percent YoY to Rs 2.23 lakh crore with a CASA ratio of around 33.8 percent (growth of around 28 percent YoY).

Yes indicated that deposit balance in September has been higher than August. Loans & Advances grew by around 61.5 percent YoY (across the Corporate, IBU, MSME and Retail segments) to around Rs 2.4 lakh crore as on Q2FY19 (versus Rs 2.14 lakh crore, up 12 percent QoQ) of which domestic advances aggregated to around Rs 2.2 lakh crore (growth of around 56.4 percent YoY).

Gross NPA stood at around 1.35 percent of gross advances vis-a-vis 1.82 percent as on September 30, 2017.

Deutsche Bank, which has a Buy call with a target price of Rs 310 (implying 54 percent potential upside), said the growth is excessively high for Q2 and the management looked confident on asset quality. "Improving corporate cycle also gives us some comfort."

Management on October 1 said the asset quality continued to be stable and reiterated its credit cost guidance at 50-70 bps for FY19 (76 bps for FY18).

ICICI Securities also enthused with this incremental clarity by management of the Yes Bank and retained its Buy rating on the stock.

Management has already guided for stable credit costs, which means the divergence outcome should be similar in terms of impact despite a higher gross divergence like FY17, Investec said.

The events risks associated around divergence and top management uncertainty means the market is going to ignore facts and numbers and focus more on news flow and sentiments, it feels.

Hence the research house believes risk-reward is extremely favourable and hence recommend buying Yes Bank at the current valuations with a target price of Rs 430 (implying potential upside of 113.7 percent). "At CMP, Yes is trading at 1.5x trailing P/B which is the bottom, last seen during the FY14-15 period."

Global brokerage house HSBC has also maintained its Buy rating and target price of Rs 378 (implying 88 percent potential upside).

"Yes Bank has maintained growth momentum in Q2FY19, with stable asset quality. However, in the coming 3-6 months we expect the focus will be on CEO succession and capital preservation. At 1.6x (FY19 BVPS) the stock is inexpensive," it reasoned.

However,. Pace of loan growth is likely to slow partly due to base effect and credible replacement for CEO role will be an upside risk, it said.