Yes Bank shares trade 4% down on poor Q4 numbers

Shivam Shukla
Apr 24, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST

The Yes bank stock has lost 27.94 percent of its value since the start of this year. Thus, significantly underperforming the benchmark Nifty Bank index which has mostly remained flat since the start of this year and has lost 1.94 percent of its value.

Yes Bank shares were down 4 percent after the bank’s fourth quarter net profit fell 45 percent year-on-year. The stock was quoting at Rs 15.55 at 10:51am on April 24.

Morgan Stanley is ‘underweight’ on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 17.5 because topline growth was weak even as core pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) grew more than 20 percent year-on-year. The bank's Q4 profit after tax (PAT) fell below the expected level on lower net interest income (NII) and fees, though this was partly offset by lower provisions. However, the bank's balance sheets showed improvement with higher coverage and capital ratios, the Morgan Stanley note said.

On April 22, Yes Bank Ltd reported a 45 percent decrease in standalone net profit to Rs 202 crore, for the quarter ending on March 31, 2023, as a result of increased provisions for bad loans. In comparison, the bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 367 crore in the same period of the previous year.

