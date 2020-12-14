YES Bank shares locked in 5% lower circuit on part stake sale in SICAL

live bse live

Shares of YES Bank were locked in a 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 18.45 in intraday trade on BSE on December 14.

The company, in a BSE release on December 11 said it had "sold 15,00,000 equity shares having a nominal value of Rs 10 each, constituting 2.56 percent of the paid-up share capital of SICAL logistics limited (SICAL) in various tranches."

The last transaction, as per the bank, was carried out on December 10, 2020, resulting in a change in holding of the bank by more than 2 percent of the total shareholding of SICAL.

Sical is engaged in stevedoring, customs handling, trucking and steamer agency businesses, mining, port logistics, road and rail transport, container freight station, warehousing and shipping. It was acquired by Coffee Day group in 2011.