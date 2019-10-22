Yes Bank shares extend gains for the 6th day in a row

Shares of Yes Bank remained on the upward trajectory for the sixth consecutive day as the stock closed the day at Rs 51.80, up 0.78 percent, on BSE on October 22.

The stock was in the green amid reports that it is likely to take over Rs 6,000 crore of land held by Sumer Group in Radius joint venture (JV) over non-payment of Rs 479 crore loan.

Meanwhile, BSE and NSE have sought clarification from Yes Bank with respect to the news and the response from the company is awaited.

An Economic Times report said Yes Bank is to take control of real estate developer Sumer Group’s 50 percent share in two land parcels, totalling 6.4 acres, held by its joint venture company in Mumbai’s Santacruz locality.

With its latest action, the bank will get control of the land, which is part of Sumer’s share in the joint entity, the report added.