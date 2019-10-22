App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank shares extend gains for the 6th day in a row

Sumer Group's JV with Radius Developers has come into existence in 2016. Yes Bank had sent a demand notice to Sumer in July to repay its dues within 60 days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Yes Bank remained on the upward trajectory for the sixth consecutive day as the stock closed the day at Rs 51.80, up 0.78 percent, on BSE on October 22.

The stock was in the green amid reports that it is likely to take over Rs 6,000 crore of land held by Sumer Group in Radius joint venture (JV) over non-payment of Rs 479 crore loan.

Meanwhile, BSE and NSE have sought clarification from Yes Bank with respect to the news and the response from the company is awaited.

Close

An Economic Times report said Yes Bank is to take control of real estate developer Sumer Group’s 50 percent share in two land parcels, totalling 6.4 acres, held by its joint venture company in Mumbai’s Santacruz locality.

related news

With its latest action, the bank will get control of the land, which is part of Sumer’s share in the joint entity, the report added.

Sumer Group's JV with Radius Developers has come into existence in 2016. Yes Bank had sent a demand notice to Sumer in July to repay its dues within 60 days.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #BSE #stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.