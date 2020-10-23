172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|yes-bank-shares-climb-2-ahead-of-q2-earnings-6002941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

YES Bank shares climb 2% ahead of Q2 earnings

Management commentary on the progress of below investment grade and recovery from existing bad loans would be the key monitorable.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of YES Bank climbed about 2 percent in morning trade on BSE on October 23 ahead of its September quarter earnings.

The private sector lender is expected to report pressure on the revenue front.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects YES Bank's outstanding loans to decline about 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) but the key positive would be the recovery in deposit mobilisation.

Close

Read more: YES Bank Q2 preview: Revenue may remain muted; recovery from existing bad loans key monitorable

Other than the numbers, management commentary on the progress of below investment grade and recovery from existing bad loans would be the key monitorable.

Shares of YES Bank traded 1.34 percent higher at Rs 12.89 on BSE at 09:55 hours.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 10:08 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.