YES Bank shares climb 2% ahead of Q2 earnings

Shares of YES Bank climbed about 2 percent in morning trade on BSE on October 23 ahead of its September quarter earnings.

The private sector lender is expected to report pressure on the revenue front.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects YES Bank's outstanding loans to decline about 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) but the key positive would be the recovery in deposit mobilisation.

Read more: YES Bank Q2 preview: Revenue may remain muted; recovery from existing bad loans key monitorable

Other than the numbers, management commentary on the progress of below investment grade and recovery from existing bad loans would be the key monitorable.

Shares of YES Bank traded 1.34 percent higher at Rs 12.89 on BSE at 09:55 hours.