Yes Bank share price up 35%, SBI may submit resolution plan soon

The share price of Yes Bank shot up more than 30 percent for the second consecutive session on March 11 after reports said State Bank of India could soon submit a resolution plan to the cabinet committee on economic affairs.

The stock gained 35 percent intraday on March 11 after rallying 31 percent two days earlier. The jump follows a 57 percent correction on March 6 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put Yes Bank under a moratorium till April 3. Customers will not be allowed to withdraw more than Rs 50,000 from their accounts till then but RBI-appointed administrator Prashant Kumar recently said they would try end the moratorium the end of the week.

Over the last weekend, State Bank of India's Chairman Rajnish Kumar assured depositors that their money was safe.

SBI will pick up 49 percent stake in cash-starved Yes Bank, with an initial capital infusion of Rs 2,450 crore, and of its total stake, it will hold at least 26 percent for three years. Experts feel it gives enough confidence to investors interested in Yes Bank.

Kumar said they had been meeting lot of investors—domestic and overseas—and doing due diligence to acquire stake in Yes Bank. "We will give complete resolution plan for Yes Bank in next few days," he said.

The Economic Times, quoting sources, said the country's largest lender, State Bank of India, could be preparing a Rs 20,00-crore bailout plan for Yes Bank.

The private lenders would announce its October-December quarter 2019 results on March 14, Prashant Kumar said. "Our target is to make all banking services available at the earliest. We expect clarity on capital requirement in a couple of days and RBI will come out with final reconstruction plan very soon," he said.

He also said with the SBI, getting new investors for Yes Bank won't be a problem. “SBI's presence will give investors a lot of confidence. We are confident of stabilising things latest by April 3 (when moratorium ends)," Kumar said.

The stock was quoting at Rs 27.40, up Rs 6.15, or 28.94 percent, on the BSE at 1251 hours.