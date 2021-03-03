English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Yes Bank share price rises after shareholders approve fund raising

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 87.95 and 52-week low Rs 5.55 on 18 March, 2020 and 06 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
March 03, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private lender Yes Bank share price rose in the early trade on March 3 after its shareholders approved a proposal to raise Rs 10,000 crore capital with the requisite majority.

As many as 98.78 percent votes among shareholders were cast in favour of the resolution to authorise the bank to raise capital through issuance of equity shares or other securities, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On January 22, while declaring its financial results for quarter ended December 31, 2020, Yes Bank had informed about Rs 10,000 crore fund raise plan through various modes.

In its notice for the postal ballot on the capital raise plan, the bank said that it wants to further strengthen the common equity tier 1 (CET 1 or core capital) ratio and to ensure that it has enough capital to support growth and maintain adequate buffers to deal with any unforeseen impact. And it had proposed to raise equity capital not exceeding Rs 10,000 crore.

The bank intends to raise the capital through various modes, including a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), from international markets through ADRs/GDRs; foreign currency convertible bonds or any other securities which are convertible into exchangeable with equity shares, in Indian rupee or foreign currency or a public issue.

Close

Related stories

yes banjk

At 09:17 hrs, Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 16.45, up Rs 0.15, or 0.92 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 87.95 and 52-week low of Rs 5.55 on March 18, 2020 and March 6, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 81.3 percent below its 52-week high and 196.4 percent above its 52-week low.

With inputs from PTI
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank
first published: Mar 3, 2021 09:49 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.