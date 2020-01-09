App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank share price jumps over 5% ahead of board meet

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has said he is not interested in buying a stake in Yes Bank, a report in Mint said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank share price jumped more than 5 percent on BSE in intraday trade on January 9, a day ahead of the private lender's board meeting to discuss fundraising.

In a BSE filing on January 7, the bank said: "...a meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, in Mumbai to discuss and consider raising of funds."

The meeting comes amid media reports that Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, on January 8, said he was not interested in buying a stake in Yes Bank. He denied having had any talks with the bank founder Rana Kapoor, Mint has reported.

Close

The bank released the shareholding pattern of the company on January 9, which shows that promoter Madhu Kapur held 17,52,75,000 shares, or 6.87 percent of the company’s shares, as of December 31, 2019.

related news

Yes Capital held 900 shares, while co-founder Rana Kapoor's Morgan Credits Private Ltd held no shares in the company for the quarter ending December 31.

On November 13-14, promoter group firms Yes Capital (India) Pvt Ltd and Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd, along with Rana Kapoor, sold their remaining 0.8 percent stake in the open market. After the transaction, Kapoor and the promoter entities now hold 900 shares in the private bank.

Shares of Yes Bank were trading 5 percent up at Rs 48.35 on BSE at 1350 hours.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 02:07 pm

tags #BSE #markets #stocks #Yes Bank

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.