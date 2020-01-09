Yes Bank share price jumps over 5% ahead of board meet

Yes Bank share price jumped more than 5 percent on BSE in intraday trade on January 9, a day ahead of the private lender's board meeting to discuss fundraising.

In a BSE filing on January 7, the bank said: "...a meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, in Mumbai to discuss and consider raising of funds."

The meeting comes amid media reports that Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, on January 8, said he was not interested in buying a stake in Yes Bank. He denied having had any talks with the bank founder Rana Kapoor, Mint has reported.

The bank released the shareholding pattern of the company on January 9, which shows that promoter Madhu Kapur held 17,52,75,000 shares, or 6.87 percent of the company’s shares, as of December 31, 2019.

Yes Capital held 900 shares, while co-founder Rana Kapoor's Morgan Credits Private Ltd held no shares in the company for the quarter ending December 31.

On November 13-14, promoter group firms Yes Capital (India) Pvt Ltd and Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd, along with Rana Kapoor, sold their remaining 0.8 percent stake in the open market. After the transaction, Kapoor and the promoter entities now hold 900 shares in the private bank.