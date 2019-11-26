Yes Bank sells over 17 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

After three consecutive days of selling, Yes Bank has sold over 47 lakh shares of Reliance Capital worth nearly Rs 8 crore.
The lender sold 17,22,587 shares of Reliance Capital at Rs 16.51 per share through bulk deal, data on NSE showed on November 26. This took the total transaction value to Rs 2.84 crore.
Yes Bank on November 25 sold over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital for around Rs 3 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the private sector lender sold 16,78,900 shares at an average price of Rs 16.26 apiece. This took the total transaction value to Rs 2.72 crore.
On Friday, November 22, the private sector lender had sold more than 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital for over Rs 2 crore through an open market transaction.
After three consecutive days of selling, Yes Bank has sold over 47 lakh shares of Reliance Capital worth nearly Rs 8 crore.Shares of Reliance Capital Ltd ended 4.89 percent down at Rs 15.55 while those of Yes Bank closed 0.47 percent lower at Rs 63.40 on the BSE.