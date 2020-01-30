App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 10:20 PM IST

Yes Bank sells over 15 lakh shares of SICAL Logistics

The bank on January 23 had sold more than 12 lakh shares of SICAL Logistics, bringing its stake to around 8 per cent.

Yes Bank on Thursday said it has sold more than 15 lakh shares, constituting 2.68 per cent of equity stake, of SICAL Logistics in various tranches. The shareholding of Yes Bank in SICAL Logistics has come down to 5.49 per cent post sale of the 15.66 lakh shares, according to a regulatory filing.

The private lender on January 15 had announced acquisition of 60,00,000 equity shares constituting around 10.25 per cent of paid-up share capital of SICAL Logistics Limited through invocation of pledged shares.

"Yes Bank has sold 15,66,909 equity shares having nominal value of Rs 10 each, constituting 2.68 per cent of the paid-up share capital of SICAL Logistics Limited (SICAL) in various tranches, last being on January 29, 2020 resulting into a change in holding of the bank by more than 2 per cent of the total shareholding of SICAL," Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

SICAL Logistics is engaged in providing dredging and retail supply chain logistics solutions.

Yes Bank shares closed 5.22 per cent down at Rs 39.05 on BSE. SICAL Logistics dropped 4.82 per cent to end at Rs 10.85 on BSE.

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 10:15 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Sical Logistics #Yes Bank

