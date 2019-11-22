Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

Yes Bank on November 22 sold more than 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital for over Rs 2 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the private sector lender sold 13,21,166 shares at an average price of Rs 16.39 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 2.16 crore.

However, the buyer of the shares could not be ascertained.

On the NSE, shares of Reliance Capital Ltd ended 4.96 per cent lower at Rs 16.3.