Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

On the NSE, shares of Reliance Capital Ltd ended 4.96 per cent lower at Rs 16.3.

Yes Bank on November 22 sold more than 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital for over Rs 2 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the private sector lender sold 13,21,166 shares at an average price of Rs 16.39 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 2.16 crore.

However, the buyer of the shares could not be ascertained.

On the NSE, shares of Reliance Capital Ltd ended 4.96 per cent lower at Rs 16.3.

In October, Reliance Nippon Asset Management Company had directed its trustees to sell the remaining shares pledged by Rana Kapoor, co-founder of Yes Bank, as a collateral with the mutual fund house, sources had said.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 08:15 pm

