you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Yes Bank sells 2.56% stake in Coffee Day group-owned Sical Logistics

Yes Bank has sold 15,00,000 equity shares having a nominal value of Rs 10 each, constituting 2.56 percent of the paid-up share capital of Sical Logistics limited (Sical) in various tranches, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
Dec 11, 2020 / 11:51 PM IST
 
 
Yes Bank on December 11 said it has sold 15 lakh equity shares, equivalent to 2.56 percent stake in Sical Logistics.

The last tranche of the sale being on December 10, 2020, resulting in a change in holding of the bank by more than 2 percent of the total shareholding of Sical, it added. Sical was acquired by Coffee Day group in 2011.

The last tranche of the sale being on December 10, 2020, resulting in a change in holding of the bank by more than 2 percent of the total shareholding of Sical, it added. Sical was acquired by Coffee Day group in 2011.

The company is engaged in stevedoring, customs handling, trucking and steamer agency businesses, mining, port logistics, road and rail transport, container freight station, warehousing and shipping.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Market news #Sical Logistics #Yes Bank
first published: Dec 11, 2020 10:35 pm

