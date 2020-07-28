App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2020 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank reports 60% YoY fall in net profit; creates provisions for Q1FY21 at Rs 1,087 crore

Gross NPA now stands at 17.30 percent against 16.80 percent QoQ while net NPA is at 4.96 percent against 5.03 percent QoQ.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank, on July 28, reported a 60.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in standalone net profit at Rs 45.44 crore for Q1FY21 against Rs 113.76 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

NII declined 16.3 percent YoY to Rs 1,908.2 crore in Q1FY21 against Rs 2,280.6 crore in Q1FY20.

Gross NPA now stands at 17.30 percent against 16.80 percent QoQ while net NPA is at 4.96 percent against 5.03 percent QoQ.

Close

The bank's operating profit at Rs 1,147 crore grew nearly 11 times QoQ, aided by higher NII and lower operating expenses.

Operating costs declined nearly 21.7 percent QoQ to Rs 1,382 crore.

The bank created total provisions for Q1FY21 at Rs 1,087 crore, consisting of Rs 642 crore of COVID-19 related provisioning.

Yes Bank

Deposits at Rs 1,17,360 crore grew 11.4 percent QoQ, aided by 26.4 percent QoQ growth in CA deposits and 12.6 percent QoQ growth in term deposits.

CASA ratio stood at 25.8 percent in Q1FY21. Net advances stood at Rs 1,64,510 crore, declined 4 percent QoQ. Retail advances stood at 23.4 percent of advances.
First Published on Jul 28, 2020 04:43 pm

tags #earnings #Results #Yes Bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.