Yes Bank rebounds amid reports of Cabinet clearing Draft Resolution Scheme

Shares of Yes Bank rebounded 10 percent intraday amid reports that Cabinet approved the Draft Resolution Scheme for the bank on March 13. The recovery was seen after a 15 percent fall in opening.

The stock in previous session corrected 13 percent after rallying 78 percent in two consecutive sessions earlier. It was quoting at Rs 25.70, up Rs 0.65, or 2.59 percent on the BSE at 1216 hours IST.

State Bank of India also rallied 13.5 percent intraday, and was up 10.67 percent at Rs 235.45 at 1216 hours IST.

Unnamed sources told CNBC-TV18 that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs today has cleared the Draft Resolution Scheme for Yes Bank, the country's fourth largest private sector lender.

The stock had fallen 57 percent on last Friday, but after the assurance from State Bank of India over the weekend, saying the depositors should not be worried about deposits and it will be there with Yes Bank for next three years, investors/traders gained confidence and started buying the stock in huge quantity on Monday and Wednesday this week.

Country's largest lender SBI on Thursday said it would invest Rs 7,250 crore in Yes Bank and was not interested to buy more than 49 percent stake in the bank. The amount was higher than what it earlier said.

Over the last weekend, Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of SBI said they would invest Rs 2,450 crore initially in Yes Bank and that can be increased up to Rs 10,000 crore over the next three years, but recent media reports suggested that the lender is looking for investors to infuse around Rs 20,000 crore to support Yes Bank which faced liquidity shortage.

On last Thursday evening, RBI suddenly has taken control of Yes Bank and put it under moratorium till April 3 as Yes Bank under Ravneet Gill even after multiple attempts failed to raise Rs 14,000 crore from the markets in last one year.

Earlier in the week, Prashant Kumar, the administrator for Yes Bank appointed by Yes Bank, clearly indicated that they will try their best to get Yes Bank out of moratorium period much before the deadline of April 3 and said things would be more clearer by Saturday, March 14.

Yes Bank will announce its earnings for October-December quarter 2019 on March 14, which will give the clear idea not only to State Bank of India but also other investors about the financial position of Yes Bank.