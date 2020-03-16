Yes Bank rallies more than 50% post restructuring plan; time to buy?

Yes Bank rallied more than 50 percent in a single trading session on March 16 after the Cabinet approved Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) reconstruction scheme for the bank.

The restructuring plan which involves capital infusion of Rs 7,250 crores by SBI, Rs 1,000 crores each by HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, Rs 600 crores by Axis Bank and Rs 500 crores by Kotak Bank has come as a big relief.

Moreover, Federal Bank and IDFC First Bank board approved the investment of Rs 300 crore and Rs 250 crore, respectively, while Bandhan Bank granted approval for an equity investment of Rs 300 crore for acquiring up to 30 crore equity shares of Yes Bank.

What are brokerages saying?

Emkay Global maintains a sell call on the stock saying that sustainable revival will need many more steps, including continued capital support.

The must-have strategy to contain deposits run-down, and it will be a long battle for the bank to survive and thrive independently, the report added.

For SBI, the current reconstruction scheme takes away the immediate risk of a merger, and we hope that similar reconstruction schemes will be worked out for other weak private banks, Emkay said.

Edelweiss has kept its rating under review as the reconstruction scheme is novel, but the brokerage firm expects collateral damage. The moratorium has shaken the stakeholders’ confidence. Hence, deposit outflow is imminent once the moratorium is lifted.

“The 3-year lock-in for existing shareholders would dent investor confidence. The markdown of AT1 bonds challenges the underlying premise of these instruments. The medium-term issues pertaining to customers & employees are key risks,” the report said.

December quarter results:

Yes Bank reported a loss of Rs 18,564 crore at the quarter ended December compared with a rise in profit of Rs 1001.8 crore a year ago, dragged down by a precipitous rise in bad loans and severe decline in deposit base, the bank said in a statement.

It posted a net loss of Rs 600.08 crore in the previous quarter.

The bank's gross NPAs shot up to 18.87 percent in the given quarter, as against 2.10 percent in the year-ago period and 7.39 percent in the previous quarter.

Exclusion for Nifty:

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has asked for accelerating the removal of Yes Bank from various Nifty indices, said a press release on March 16 that also announced a string of replacements.