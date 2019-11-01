Yes Bank Q2 result: Higher provisions, DTA lead to Rs 600 cr loss; sharp increase in NPAs

Private sector lender Yes Bank posted a loss of Rs 600.08 crore during July-September period, dented by higher provisions with a sharp increase in non-performing assets.

The bank had reported a profit of Rs 964.70 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 113.76 crore in the June-ended quarter.

Net interest income during the quarter declined 9.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,185.91 crore with 6 percent YoY loan degrowth.