Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank shares fall 4% after 2 promoters create pledge on entire stake

At the end of June 2019, promoter shareholding in private sector lender was 19.78 percent, out of which Rana Kapoor and his wife held 11.88 percent

Yes Bank shares fell 4 percent intraday on July 23 after two promoters pledged their entire stake.

At the end of June 2019, promoter shareholding in private sector lender was 19.78 percent, out of which Rana Kapoor and his wife held 11.88 percent.

On July 22, the bank in its BSE filing said promoters pledged 7.34 percent stake during July 18-22, 2019.

The bank further said Rana Kapoor has pledged his entire holding of 4.3 percent and Morgan Credits Private Limited (MCPL) also pledged entire shareholding of 3.03 percent.

Morgan Credits is a holding company owned by his daughters Radha Khanna, Raakhe Tandon & Roshini Kapoor.

They created a pledge in favour of Milestone Trusteeship Services Private Limited, the debenture trustee, for the benefit of holders of debentures issued by MCPL.

The stock was quoting at Rs 87.40, down Rs 3.75, or 4.11 percent on the BSE at 0918 hours IST.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 09:41 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank

