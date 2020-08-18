172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|yes-bank-offloads-8-3-stake-in-cg-power-us-based-fund-sells-1-77-lakh-shares-in-som-distilleries-5724741.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 07:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank offloads 8.3% stake in CG Power, US-based fund sells 1.77 lakh shares in Som Distilleries

Yes Bank held 12.79 percent equity stake in CG Power as per the shareholding pattern as of June 2020

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Private sector lender Yes Bank has offloaded 8.27 percent equity stake in CG Power & Industrial Solutions that manufactures power transformers and reactors, via open market transactions on August 18.

Yes Bank sold 2.8 crore equity shares in the company at Rs 14.6 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and 2.4 crore shares at Rs 14.66 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

The lender held 12.79 percent equity stake in the company as per the shareholding pattern as of June 2020.

However, GDN Investments acquired 46 lakh shares in CG Power at Rs 14.66 per share on the BSE.

On August 17, non-banking financial company L&T Finance exited CG Power by selling its 8.4 percent stake via open market transactions.

But the stock price was locked in 5 percent upper circuit today at Rs 14.66 per share.

Among other deals, US-based hedge fund Karst Peak Asia Master Fund sold 1,77,000 shares in Som Distilleries & Breweries at Rs 46.96 per share.

The hedge fund, which incorporated in Cayman Islands, had held 7.56 percent equity stake (24,55,042 shares) in the company as of June 2020.

India Opportunities Fund offloaded 30,000 shares in Thejo Engineering at Rs 617.4 per share. However, Pranith Realities LLP bought 1.6 lakh shares in Suumaya Lifestyle at Rs 31 per share and Alankit Assignments acquired 43,91,000 shares in Vikas Multicorp at Rs 14.49 per share.

Trishashna Holdings & Investments acquired 11,41,355 Rights Entitlement shares of Satin Creditcare Network at Rs 20.45 per share on the NSE.

Pankaj Jasraj Sahuji sold 1,29,875 Satin RE shares at Rs 20.64 per share, Bhawani Finvest 2,74,521 shares at Rs 19.87 per share, Linkage Securities 2,53,257 shares at Rs 21.42 per share, and Rajsonia Consultancy Services sold 3,70,442 shares at Rs 20.23 per share.

The trading in Satin Creditcare Network Rights Entitlement shares will continue till August 21, the last date for market renunciation, on the exchanges.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 07:36 pm

tags #Business #CG Power & Industrial Solutions #India #Som Distilleries and Breweries #stocks #Yes Bank

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.