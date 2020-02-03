App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank may exit, Shree Cement likely to be added to Nifty50 in March

The next review of the Nifty50 Index is due as per the parameters that the National Stock Exchange (NSE) follows.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Yes Bank is a likely candidate for exclusion from Nifty50 while Shree Cement may make an entry in the key index during the next review of the Nifty 50 Index which will be carried out on March 31, 2020, a report from IDBI Capital Markets & Securities said.

The next review of the Nifty50 Index is due and as per the parameters that the National Stock Exchange (NSE) follows, Yes Bank is most likely to be replaced and Shree Cement could find its way into India’s benchmark index.

The Nifty50 broad-based indices are reviewed twice every year based on six-month data ending January 31 and July 31.

Eligibility criteria for newly listed security are checked based on the data for a three-month period instead of a six-month period.

The index Nifty50 represents 50 companies selected from the universe of Nifty100 based on free-float market capitalisation and liquid companies having an average impact cost of 0.50 percent or less for 90 percent of the observations for a basket size of Rs 10 crore. The constituents should have derivative contracts available on NSE.

Basis subject to fulfillment of all eligibility criteria for inclusion in the index, a company - which has undergone a scheme of arrangement for corporate event such as spin-off, capital restructuring, etc. - would be considered eligible for inclusion in the index if as on the cut-off date for sourcing data of preceding six months for index reconstitution, a company has completed three calendar months of trading period.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 02:23 pm

tags #markets #Nifty #stocks

