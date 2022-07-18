English
    YES Bank in final stages to close $1 billion fundraise from Carlyle, Advent post ARC deal

    YES Bank had recently approved JC Flowers ARC to be the base bidder for the proposed sale of the bank’s identified stressed loan pool amounting to Rs 48,000 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 18, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
    YES Bank is in the final stages of negotiations to close a $1 billion equity fundraise from private equity firms Carlyle and Advent International after its recent asset reconstruction company (ARC) deal to offload toxic loans, CNBC TV-18 reported on July 18.

    The PE firms are looking to buy up to 10 percent stake each in the private lender.

    The bank has recently approved JC Flowers ARC to be the base bidder for the proposed sale of the bank’s identified stressed loan pool amounting to Rs 48,000 crore.

    “In accordance with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the Bank proposes to run a transparent bidding process on Swiss Challenge basis for sale of such portfolio using the JC Flowers ARC’s bid as the base bid,” it said in an exchange notice on July 15.

    Under the Swiss Challenge method of bidding, highest bid placed in the first round of auction becomes base price for other bidders before second round of auction. Any asset reconstruction company (ARC) or other third parties which places the highest bid in second round of auction gets awarded the asset, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates)
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 01:07 pm
