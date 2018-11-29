Yes Bank hits fresh 33-month low, tanks 9% after ICRA also downgrades rating

Yes Bank shares hit fresh 33-month low, shedding another 9 percent on Thursday as rating agency ICRA also downgraded lender's long-term ratings, following the action by its parent firm Moody's.

The stock fell nearly 26 percent in five consecutive sessions to Rs 147, the lowest level since March 2, 2016 while it shed 63 percent from its record high hit in October, 2018.

A day after Moody's downgraded it citing poor corporate governance, its domestic arm ICRA on Wednesday followed suit with a similar action, downgrading Yes Bank's long-term ratings.

"The rating downgrade considers the series of resignations from the board of directors (Ashok Chawla, Vasant Gujarathi, and Rentala Chandrashekhar who quit in November), which raises concerns on corporate governance at the bank," the rating agency said.

The agency had placed the bank on rating watch earlier this month and had said the resignations--there were three so far--would impede the bank's ability to raise capital.

The agency said it would continue to monitor the progress made by bank on the appointment of new MD & CEO, the outcomes of the risk supervision audit by the RBI, capital raising to improve the capital cushion and any further developments which may impact the credit profile.

The agency also warned of further downgrades if there are adverse developments on any of the above factors and added stability in deposit base is a key monitorable. The capital cushion for the bank has been "weakening" vis-a-vis the regulatory requirements, it said.

The bank has been facing troubles since mid-September, when the RBI curtailed the term of its chief executive Rana Kapoor, who is also among the promoters. Hence, since then, analysts concerned about bank's corporate governance.

On Tuesday, Moody's Investors Service downgraded the bank's ratings to non-investment grade and changed outlook to negative from stable.

Yes Bank's board of directors, in a meeting on December 13, will recommend names for new chairman to be approved by the RBI as well as consider appointment of independent directors.

Meanwhile, two promoter shareholders of Yes Bank -- Morgan Credits (MCPL) and Yes Capital (YCPL) -- Wednesday said they had raised some funds to meet their growth objectives and have no commercial dealings with the private sector lender.

"To address their growth objectives, MCPL and YCPL have raised some debt which is well within their eligibility limits. MCPL and YCPL have at all times complied with all covenants of such debt including servicing obligations and will continue to do so," the two companies said in a joint statement.

The statement comes in the wake of a media report which said Yes Bank chief Rana Kapoor's investment firms borrowed money from mutual funds and invested it as equity in a finance company.

Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd (MCPL) and Yes Capital (I) Pvt Ltd (YCPL) are holding companies owned 100 percent by Radha K Khanna, Raakhe K Tandon and Roshini Kapoor (Rana Kapoor's daughters)

Yes Bank, in a clarification sought by stock exchanges, said that the bank is not involved in any way with these companies.

At 11:22 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 149.75, down Rs 11.95, or 7.39 percent on the BSE.