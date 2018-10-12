Yes Bank gains 6% as it gets Korn Ferry to find Rana Kapoor's successor

Share price of Yes Bank added 6 percent intraday Friday. The bank has appointed Korn Ferry to assist the committee in evaluating candidates to find successor for outgoing MD and CEO.

The bank had invited proposal from four global leadership advisory firms specialising in BFSI to assist the search and selection committee in identifying a suitable successor to Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO, Yes Bank.

RBI asked the founder and promoter of the bank, Rana Kapoor, to step down after January 2019.

A meeting of the board of directors bank will be held on October 25 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the bank for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The share price gained more than 21 percent in the last 5 days.

At 10:30 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 250.55, up Rs 10.55, or 4.40 percent on the BSE.