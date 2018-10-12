App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank gains 6% as it gets Korn Ferry to find Rana Kapoor's successor

The share price gained more than 21 percent in the last 5 days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Yes Bank added 6 percent intraday Friday. The bank has appointed Korn Ferry to assist the committee in evaluating candidates to find successor for outgoing MD and CEO.

The bank had invited proposal from four global leadership advisory firms specialising in BFSI to assist the search and selection committee in identifying a suitable successor to Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO, Yes Bank.

RBI asked the founder and promoter of the bank, Rana Kapoor, to step down after January 2019.

A meeting of the board of directors bank will be held on October 25 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the bank for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The share price gained more than 21 percent in the last 5 days.

At 10:30 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 250.55, up Rs 10.55, or 4.40 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 10:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.