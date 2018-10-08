App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank gains 4% on report of promoters initiating out-of-court settlement

The move could end any uncertainty around its succession plan as well as make the Board's functioning simpler.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Yes Bank added 4 percent intraday based on a report that the promoters have initiated process for an out-of-court settlement.

According to Mint, Rana Kapoor and Madhu Kapur have initiated process for settlement of legal case against each other. The report further added that the move could end any uncertainty around its succession plan as well as make the Board's functioning simpler.

At 10:00 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 212.25, up Rs 6.05, or 2.93 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 10:20 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

