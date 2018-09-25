Yes Bank gains 3% ahead of board meet, says no fine imposes by RBI

Share price of Yes Bank gained more than 3 percent in the early trade on Tuesday ahead of board meeting to decide on the action plan after the RBI directive.

“At the outset, the Bank would like to inform its stakeholders that the Bank and its MD & CEO (managing director and chief executive officer) will be fully guided by its Board of Directors (meeting scheduled on September 25, 2018), the Reserve Bank of India and other relevant stakeholders. The Bank's management remains committed to protecting the interests of all of its stakeholders,” Yes Bank said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

On September 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had cut short Rana Kapoor's tenure to five months allowing him to serve as the bank's chief only up to January 31, 2019.

In the statement, bank stated, “The Bank has a demonstrated track record of consistent delivery of business & financial outcomes over the last 14 years, since the commencement of its operations in mid-2004, across all critical parameters such as capital adequacy, credit risk, profitability, operating efficiency, growth, etc.”

The bank clarified on news report that RBI slaps Yes Bank with Rs 38 crore over GST Violations, stating that the heading used by news agency is inappropriate and RBI has not imposed any fines/ penalties over GST violations on the bank. In addition, there has been no written communication in the form of a show-cause notice, or otherwise, provided to bank on the matter by the authorities.

At 09:22 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 231.70, up Rs 5.45, or 2.41 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil