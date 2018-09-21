App
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank falls over 20% after RBI reduces CEO Rana Kapoor's term

Rating agency Moody's retained Yes Bank's outlook at "stable".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Shares of Yes Bank dropped over 20 percent in the opening trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shortened Rana Kapoor's term as CEO and Managing Director.

The stock opened 10 percent down from its previous day's close but lost further in early trade.

The company said on September 19 that the RBI had extended Rana Kapoor's term till January 31, 2019.

The RBI had on August 30 given its approval for the extension of Kapoor's term as CEO and MD.

Rating agency Moody's retained Yes Bank's outlook at "stable" and rating at Baa3.

Also read: RBI cuts short Rana Kapoor's term as Yes Bank CEO and MD to January 2019

The stock has lost nearly 20 percent over the past month.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 09:19 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #markets

