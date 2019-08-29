Yes Bank falls for 2nd day in a row post Moody downgrade; plunges 7%

Shares of Yes Bank continued their downward march for the second straight session after the stock cracked over 7 percent intraday on August 29.

The stock, which has been on a bumpy track of late, came under fresh pressure on August 28 after rating agency Moody's downgraded its credit rating with a negative outlook, citing lower-than-expected capital raising.

Moody's Investors Service said it has downgraded bank's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating to Ba3 from Ba1.

The global rating agency also downgraded the bank's long term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings to Ba3 from Ba1, foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating to (P)Ba3 from (P)Ba1, and Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to b1 from ba2.

As of August 28 close, the stock has lost more than 67 percent of its value on BSE in Calendar 2019 due to corporate governance and asset quality concerns.

Moody's said the downgrade of Yes Bank's ratings takes into account: (1) the lower than expected amount of capital raised by the bank recently; and (2) the risk that the substantial decline in the bank's share price will challenge its ability to raise sufficient capital to maintain the rating at its previous level.

The negative outlook primarily reflects the risk of further deterioration in the bank's solvency, funding or liquidity, as the bank continues to work through the asset quality issues and rebuilds its loss-absorbing buffers, it added.

Romesh Tiwari, Head of Research, CapitalAim said one should avoid shorting the stock at current levels.

"On the charts, the stock looks weak, with RSI placed at 37.2. Negative divergence indication by MACD is not encouraging for buyers. STOCHRSI(14) is indicating it to be in the oversold zone, and the high volatility witnessed in the recent past makes it a risky stock to short at these levels. I would suggest short-term traders avoid this for now," he said.