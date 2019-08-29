App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank falls for 2nd day in a row post Moody downgrade; plunges 7%

Moody's Investors Service said it has downgraded bank's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating to Ba3 from Ba1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Yes Bank continued their downward march for the second straight session after the stock cracked over 7 percent intraday on August 29.

The stock, which has been on a bumpy track of late, came under fresh pressure on August 28 after rating agency Moody's downgraded its credit rating with a negative outlook, citing lower-than-expected capital raising.

Moody's Investors Service said it has downgraded bank's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating to Ba3 from Ba1.

Close

The global rating agency also downgraded the bank's long term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings to Ba3 from Ba1, foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating to (P)Ba3 from (P)Ba1, and Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to b1 from ba2.

related news

As of August 28 close, the stock has lost more than 67 percent of its value on BSE in Calendar 2019 due to corporate governance and asset quality concerns.

Moody's said the downgrade of Yes Bank's ratings takes into account: (1) the lower than expected amount of capital raised by the bank recently; and (2) the risk that the substantial decline in the bank's share price will challenge its ability to raise sufficient capital to maintain the rating at its previous level.

The negative outlook primarily reflects the risk of further deterioration in the bank's solvency, funding or liquidity, as the bank continues to work through the asset quality issues and rebuilds its loss-absorbing buffers, it added.

Romesh Tiwari, Head of Research, CapitalAim said one should avoid shorting the stock at current levels.

"On the charts, the stock looks weak, with RSI placed at 37.2. Negative divergence indication by MACD is not encouraging for buyers. STOCHRSI(14) is indicating it to be in the oversold zone, and the high volatility witnessed in the recent past makes it a risky stock to short at these levels. I would suggest short-term traders avoid this for now," he said.

Shares of Yes Bank traded at Rs 55.70, down 6.39 percent on BSE around 1140 hours.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 11:53 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.